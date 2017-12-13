The Ro 'Hit' Show: Opener smashes hat-trick of ODI double tons

December 13, 2017 15:41 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing his third double century in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma enhanced his status as one of the finest limited overs batsman of his generation completing a hat-trick of double hundreds in One Day Internationals, in Mohali, on Wednesday.

No other batsman has so far hit more than one double hundred, but 30-year-old Rohit has now bagged his third double century in ODIs.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits out. Photograph: BCCI

While Rohit holds the world record score of 264 versus Sri Lanka in Kolkata, he scored his first ever double ton -- 209 against Australia in Bengaluru, back in 2013.



In all, seven double hundred have been scored in ODIs and three belong to the stylish Mumbaikar.



The other four double hundreds have been hit by Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit's 208 not out against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, is the second highest individual score by a captain in ODIs with Sehwag's 219 against West Indies in Indore back in 2011 still toping the charts.



Rohit has 16 hundreds from 173 ODIs with 6417 runs to his credit.