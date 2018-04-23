rediff.com

'Kohli has been a fantastic captain'

'Kohli has been a fantastic captain'

April 23, 2018 21:45 IST

AB de Velliers

IMAGE:  AB de Villiers, left, with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's batting great AB de Villiers, on Monday, said Virat Kohli has been fantastic as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, proving his mettle time and again under difficult circumstances.

 

"The true judge of a good captain is when you don't perform well and still do a good job while leading a side. He has come through with flying colours when it comes to that. He has been a fantastic captain for us," De Villiers told media at an event in Bengaluru.

De Villiers said Kohli is putting a lot of effort and energy to keep the side in good stead in the training sessions and hopes he scores a lot many runs in the remainder of the IPL.

Asked whether he and Kohli feels the pressure when other batsmen fails to score runs, De Villiers said: "It is normal to feel pressure because we are international players. However, I don't feel extra pressure, I don't think Virat feels it either. We have a team of match-winners and it is up to us to share the load."

The South African run machine said won't be surprised if a couple of youngsters come through with flying colours in the ongoing IPL.

"In the last five years or so I have seen a lot of talent coming through. I see youngsters playing without any fear so I won't be surprised if a couple of players come through."

"I won't say that only the experienced players are performing. We're not even halfway through yet, so there is a lot of time for the youngsters to do well," he said.

