Here's why this Pakistan cricketer is being trolled

April 23, 2018 15:46 IST

IMAGE: Hasan Ali at the Wagah border. Photograph: PCB Official/Twitter

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali got trolled on social media after a video surfaced wherein the player can be seen indulging in bizarre antics at the Attari-Wagah border during the traditional flag-lowering ceremony.

In an undated circulated video on social media, the 24-year-old pacer could be seen mocking the Border Security Force (BSF) of India as he emulated the Ranger, patted his thigh and flexed his muscles at the Indian soldiers and spectators on the other side before doing his signature wicket-taking celebration step.

It should be noted that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also shared pictures of Ali and his teammates visiting the border to see the ceremonial lowering of the flag.

Soon after the incident, cricket fans and internet trollers slammed Ali's antics during the beating retreat ceremony.

IMAGE: Hasan Ali, right with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, centre, at the Wagah border. Photograph: PCB Official/Twitter

One of them compared Hasan Ali with a cartoon character who was found at Wagah Border.

"A cartoon character missing from Cartoon Network found at wagah border#hasanali," he wrote.

Another user dubbed Ali's act as highly unprofessional and asked him not to use such platform for spreading hatred.

"Hasan Ali facing the Indian crowd at Wagah and performing his signature celebration... no bro, just no. Use your platform to do something constructive, not spread hate! Highly unprofessional regardless," he tweeted.

IMAGE: Pakistan team at the Wagah border. Photograph: PCB Official/Twitter

Another user on Twitter wrote, "Give this jerk some money and bring him as a cheerleader in the IPL. He will earn some money with his talent. Did I just see a "chuha" in this Wagah border ceremony?"

"Just #watched #joker aka #hasanali #dancing n making #fun of himself. #Pakistan #pak #cricket @ICC @BCCI @ #Wagahborder #wagah #SRHvCSK #jobless #crazy," wrote another on Twitter.

Only the BSF of the Indian side and the Rangers of the Pakistani side are officially allowed to perform at the Wagah Border and that no public is allowed to indulge in it.

On a related note, Hasan Ali had produced a match-winning performance to guide Pakistan to their maiden Champions Trophy with a massive-180-run win over India in the finals.