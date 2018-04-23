rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mumbai Indians can turn things around like in the past, says Rohit

Mumbai Indians can turn things around like in the past, says Rohit

April 23, 2018 20:45 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is optimistic. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have lost four games out of the first give they have played, but captain Rohit Sharma expressed optimism that things could be turned around as has been the case in the past.

 

“So far whatever is happening with MI, it is not going the way we want to. But I think we will turn things around like we have done it in the past. Hopefully, we can turn it around this time,” the Rohit said on Monday at a book release function.

He was referring to the 2015 season when MI lost five out of their first six matches before making a stunning late charge to their second IPL title.

MI started off their campaign this season too in a dismal manner by losing the opening three games before arresting the slide with a victory over RCB.

However a three-wicket loss in their fifth and previous game has made things a bit more difficult for the three-time winners in their quest to make it to the play-offs.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Rohit Sharma, RCB, Mumbai Indians, IMAGE, BCCI
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use