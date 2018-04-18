IPL Top Performer: Rohit ends Mumbai's losing run

April 18, 2018 08:34 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits out. Photograph: BCCI

After three successive defeats in IPL-11, the Mumbai Indians were looking for some inspiration to guide them out of the hole.

Captain Rohit Sharma put his hand up and delivered a match-winning performance to put the defending champions' campaign back on track.

Mumbai got off to the worst possible start as Umesh Yadav struck with the first two deliveries of the match, bowling Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

Rohit then got the Mumbai innings back on track in Evin Lewis' company.

The duo counter-attacked the RCB attack with a third wicket stand of 108 runs from 66 balls.

While Lewis started off aggressively with a flurry of boundaries, Rohit ensured that the momentum never dipped after the West Indian's dismissal.

He blasted Yadav for a six and a four off successive balls to reach his 50 from 32 balls.

There was no stopping the Mumbai captain in the final overs. Corey Anderson was hit for two fours and a six off successive deliveries in the final over.

Alas! Rohit perished off the fifth ball and missed a well-deserved century. He scored a cracking 94 from 52 balls, laced with 10 fours and five sixes.

Mumbai posted a mammoth 213/6 and restricted RCB to 167/8 to win by a convincing 46 runs, notching up their first points of the tournament.