Turning Point: McClenaghan's double blow knocks out RCB

April 18, 2018 08:24 IST

IMAGE: Mitchell McClenaghan celebrates Quinton de Kock's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan was brought back into the Mumbai Indians team, replacing Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya.

The move turned out to be a masterstroke with the Kiwi pacer playing a big role in their crushing 46-run victory, which ended MI's run of three defeats in a row.

After being set a huge 214 for victory on a good batting wicket, RCB started off on the right note with Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock putting on 40 runs from the first four overs.

McClenaghan's double blow in the fifth over proved to be the knockout blow for RCB.

First, he dismissed de Kock, who came down, had a wild swing, and was bowled for 19.

Then A B de Villiers pulled a short McClenaghan ball straight to Hardik Pandya at deep midwicket.

RCB didn't recover after those two quick wickets within four balls and finished on 167/8 despite Virat's unbeaten 92 from 62 balls.