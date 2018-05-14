rediff.com

Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for slow-over rate against MI

May 14, 2018 12:25 IST

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained slow-over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Rahane-led side outclassed the depending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Sunday, courtesy a whirlwind unbeaten 94

by opener Jos Buttler who stuck his fifth consecutive fifty in the tournament.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 13," an IPL release said today.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," the release said.

Rajasthan Royals will play Kolkata Knight Riders at Edens Gardens on Tuesday.

Tags: Ajinkya Rahane, IPL, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Jos Buttler
 

