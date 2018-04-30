IPL PHOTOS: CSK vs Delhi Daredevils

April 30, 2018 22:49 IST

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils in Pune on Monday

IMAGE: Shane Watson hammers the bowling while making 78 off 40 deliveries. Photograph: BCCI

Shane Watson and M S Dhoni smashed brutal half-centuries to power Chennai Super Kings to 211 for four against Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League in Pune on Monday.

Watson (78 off 40) was back to his brutal best after three low scores and shared a 102-run opening off 66 balls stand with Faf du Plessis (33) after surviving a close lbw call on the first ball of the match.

Dhoni (51* off 22) showed his devastating touch in the last five overs which produced 74 runs. It was also Dhoni's second fastest fifty in the IPL.

Delhi opted to field on a good batting wicket after winning the toss and Super Kings pounced on the opportunity.

Watson was unstoppable after Boult almost had him trapped in front of the stumps with a pacy inswinger at the start of the match. The visiting team took the DRS but the third umpire did not have conclusive evidence to overrule the not out call of the on-field umpire.

IMAGE: Delhi Daredevils players celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina. Photograph: BCCI

It was also a bit surprising that the tournament's leading run-scorer Ambati Rayudu (41 off 24) did not open the innings with Watson.

However, the Watson-Du Plessis duo produced the desired result for the Super Kings who raced to 100 in just 10.2 overs.

Watson, who hit a hundred earlier in the tournament, got going by depositing Liam Plunkett for two sixes in the fifth over that eventually leaked 20 runs.

Watson hammered as many as seven sixes with most of them coming straight or over square leg.

When the former Australian all-rounder departed, the dangerous combine of Rayudu and Dhoni got together in the 14th over.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni played some innovative shots as he propped CSK past the 200-run mark. Photograph: BCCI

The captain got into the act with successive sixes off Boult, one over mid-wicket and other one from a bottom-handed jab over long on. The third one was a whip off Avesh Khan over square, almost going out of the ground. He ended up with five sixes and two fours.

Rayudu too made sure the big hits coming as he hit five fours and a six in his cameo. His fourth wicket stand of 79 with Dhoni came off just 36 balls.

The Super Kings was able to complete a third half century of the IPL-11 with a double off the final ball of the innings.

The Delhi bowlers were all over the place especially the experienced Boult and Plunkett who leaked 100 runs in seven overs.

Dhoni made as many four changes in the playing eleven, bringing in Du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi and young Kerala pacer KM Asif. Daredevils on the other hand did not make any changes after a much needed win against KKR at home.