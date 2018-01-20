IPL auction: Harbhajan, Yuvraj, Gambhir's last chance to impress

January 20, 2018 18:07 IST

Gambhir, Yuvraj and Harbhajan, who will go under the hammer in the IPL auction on January 27-28, will look to make it count in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 tournament.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh celebrates taking a wicket for Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

India's old warhorses like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have one final opportunity to impress the Indian Premier League franchises ahead of the players' auction when they take the field in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, starting in Kolkata, on Sunday.

The premier names to be seen in action for their respective sides include the World Cup winning quartet of Gambhir, Yuvraj, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan who have been out of reckoning for the national team for some time.



Gambhir was conspicuous by his absence during Delhi's training session at the Eden Gardens and the manager informed the media that the left-handed opener will join the team on Friday night.



While Raina will be returning to Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming 11th season of the IPL, Gambhir, Yuvraj and Harbhajan, who will go under the hammer in the IPL auction on January 27-28, will look to make it count in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.



Off-spinner Harbhajan, who has been released by Mumbai Indians after playing for the side since IPL's inception in 2008, will lead the challenge for Punjab in Group A which also has Karnataka, Jharkhand, Mumbai and Rajasthan.



Ten teams are divided into two groups in the Super League stage and the top two sides will play in the final at Eden Gardens on January 27.



Punjab won three matches, including a two-run humdinger against table toppers Delhi, to finish second in North Zone.



Punjab skipper Harbhajan batted and bowled in a rigorous training session for about two hours alongside another veteran Yuvraj, making their intent amply clear.



"We have done really well in Delhi, it's about shifting focus to the Super League stage here. It's always good to see a lot of young and exciting talents coming up. It's good to compete with them," Harbhajan said.



"Like any other cricketer, I also wish to do well and make a case for myself. Definitely I see this as a chance. It will be nice to win the trophy," he said.



Punjab will face South Zone toppers Karnataka, while Jharkhand will take on Mumbai in the opening day's fixtures at Jadavpur University.



All eyes at Eden Gardens will be on two-time IPL winning skipper Gambhir who has been released by his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.



The Delhi player, who has a base price of Rs 2 crore alongside Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh in the IPL auction, will look to impress alongside Rishabh Pant.



Delhi's wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who has been retained by Delhi Daredevils, smashed a 32-ball century against Himachal Pradesh and he is the leading run-getter with 278 under his belt with an astounding strike rate of 210.60.



Delhi will open their campaign against Tamil Nadu, while home side Bengal will face Baroda in the two fixtures at Eden Gardens on Sunday.



For Karnataka, Karun Nair, who is second in the run chart with 236, will be the one to watch out for.



Bengal's Shreevats Goswami too is back among the runs, aggregating 232 with the help of three half centuries and the diminutive wicketkeeper batsman will look to continue his purple patch ahead of the IPL auction.



Super League Groups:



Group A: Punjab, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Mumbai, Rajasthan



Group B: Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh.