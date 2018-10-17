Injured Amla, Duminy out for Proteas trip to Australia

October 17, 2018 12:29 IST

Veteran seamer Dale Steyn has been included after he made a successful return to international action in the recent series against Zimbabwe.

IMAGE: Hashim Amla has been sidelined because of an injury. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa will be without limited-overs stalwarts Hashim Amla and JP Duminy for their white-ball tour of Australia next month but welcome back all-rounder Chris Morris from injury.



Amla and Duminy have been sidelined along with 20-year-old all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as South Africa juggle a number of injury concerns.

Morris had been a regular in the limited-overs side before missing series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in 2018, and is likely to play a key role Down Under.



Also returning to the squad are all-rounders Farhaan Behardien and Dwaine Pretorius, while veteran seamer Dale Steyn has been included after he made a successful return to international action in the recent series against Zimbabwe.



"Chris confirmed his fitness with his excellent form for the Titans in the first two rounds of the 4-Day Domestic Series," Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi said in a statement on Wednesday.



"He is the leading wicket-taker in this competition to date and also adds value as a batting option in the lower-order.



"With Wiaan Mulder ruled out at the moment through injury we need to look at our resources as far as batting all-rounder options are concerned and Dwaine, in particular, fits into this category.



"We have also lost a lot of experience in our specialist batting order through the injuries to Hashim Amla and JP Duminy, and Farhaan gives us another experienced option in the top order."



South Africa will play three one-day internationals, starting in Perth on November 4, followed by a one-off Twenty20 international on the Gold Coast on November 17.



Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn.