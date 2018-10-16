India cricketer Shami's wife joins Congress

October 16, 2018 23:14 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Congress Committee President, Sanjay Nirupam welcomes Hasin Jahan to the party on Tuesday. Photograph: Mumbai Congress/Twitter

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, is now a politician.

Jahan joined the Congress party in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Congress made the announcement on their Twitter page.

“Mumbai Congress President @sanjaynirupam today welcomed Model Hasin Jahan, wife of Cricketer Mohammed Shami to Congress family,” read a post by the Mumbai Congress.

Jahan was in the news earlier this year for claiming that her cricketer husband was cheating on her and torturing her physically and mentally for over two years.

She also levelled allegations of match-fixing against Shami, which were later denied by her lawyer. The BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts after they found no evidence of match-fixing against the Indian pacer.