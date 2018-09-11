rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anderson overtakes McGrath as leading Test paceman

Anderson overtakes McGrath as leading Test paceman

September 11, 2018 22:37 IST

James Anderson

IMAGE: James Anderson of England celebrates taking the final wicket of Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England’s James Anderson became the leading fast bowler in Test history as he bowled Mohammed Shami to seal victory for England over India at the Oval on Tuesday.

Scorecard

It was 36-year-old Anderson’s 564th Test wicket in 143 matches, moving him ahead of Australian great Glenn McGrath.

 

Anderson had moved level with McGrath on Monday when he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara in the same over.

It looked as though he might miss out on moving ahead of McGrath, but he was finally rewarded for a long spell as he flattened Shami’s middle stump.

Anderson was given a standing ovation.

He is now fourth on the all-time list behind a trio of spinners; Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Mohammed Shami, McGrath, James Anderson, England, Shikhar Dhawan
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use