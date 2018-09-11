PHOTOS: England vs India, 5th Test, Day 5

September 11, 2018 18:05 IST

Images from Day 5 of the fifth and final Test between England and India at The Oval in London on Tuesday:

IMAGE: KL Rahul of India hooks during the 5th Test Day 5 against England. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

KL Rahul finally did justice to his immense talent as his belligerent century took India to 167 for 5 against England at lunch in pursuit of a mammoth 464 on the final day of the fifth Test.

Rahul smashed an unbeaten 108 off 126 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and a six off Ben Stokes while England struck twin blows towards the end of the session to remain on course for a 4-1 series victory.

This is his fifth Test hundred and first 50 plus score of the series after failing in nine successive innings.

Rahul added 118 runs for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (37, 106 balls) before an indiscreet paddle sweep off Moeen Ali brought about the latter's downfall.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes of England celebrates dismissing Hanuma Vihari of India. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Hanuma Vihari (0) didn't have the luck of the first innings as Ben Stokes got him to nick one to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

Starting from overnight 58/3, Rahul and his fourth-wicket partner Ajinkya Rahane (37) looked to play for time. Thanks to the heavy roller, the wicket wasn't doing too much again as in the first four morning sessions.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali of England celebrates with team mates after dismissing Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Despite a few plays and misses, the duo was able to see off the first hour of play without any trouble, adding 39 runs. Rahul reached 50 off 57 balls.

Growing in confidence, they started playing a few more shots, especially against Moeen Ali (1-47). Rahul survived a hairy moment in the 32nd over, when an lbw shout via DRS review was turned down.

They took India past 150 in the 41st over with their 100-partnership coming off 179 balls, thus raising vision of a fighting draw in overcast and gloomy conditions.

IMAGE: KL Rahul of India bats. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Rahul reached his hundred off 118 balls and put on 46 runs off 50 balls with Pant, as they staved off England despite their double blows.

The stand out shots from Rahul were a slapped six over extra cover and a boundary through mid-on off Stokes' bowling.

The celebrations were predictably muted as he only kissed the crest of his helmet and acknowledged the ovation from the Indian dressing room.