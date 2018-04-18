I believe I am on right track: Samson

April 18, 2018 09:19 IST

'It is good thing to come here and play (in the IPL). The whole world is watching. I had a good domestic season too. I am happy the way things are going.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson bats. Photograph: BCCI

Fresh from his 45-ball 92 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League, in-from Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson on Tuesday said his career is on the right track.



"It is good thing to come here and play (in the IPL). The whole world is watching. I had a good domestic season too. I am happy the way things are going. I am improving as a player and also improving my skills," said Samson, who has been praised by the likes of AB de Villiers and Shane Warne.

On the eve of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Samson said he hopes to keep the momentum going.



"I have batted in almost all positions in the batting line-up. I remember I had opened too for Rajasthan Royals. What matters is the strategy and composition of the playing eleven."



Asked about the bigger ground in Jaipur, and his team's plans to tackle the KKR spin attack, he said, "We are prepared for that, it is different ground and there has to be change in the game plan. I would be starting from zero.



"Our plans are simple, we would be playing with same plan and energy. Jaipur is our fortress and we wish to continue with the winning streak here. The wicket too is familiar to us."



Rajasthan Royals has had a hectic schedule in the tournament, playing back to back games.



"The schedule for IPL is always hectic but we have to recover quickly, maintaining the spirit and taking rest."