IPL Top Performer: Rana proves his worth

April 17, 2018 08:56 IST

IMAGE: Nitish Rana was in scintillating form. Photograph: BCCI

Andre Russell stole the show with his sensational strokeplay, but Nitish Rana played a stellar role in KKR's 71-run victory against the Delhi Daredevils in Kolkata on Monday.

The highly rated Delhi youngster was bought by KKR for Rs 3.4 crore (Rs 34 million) and Rana is proving he is worth every rupee with solid performances in every game.

He walked into bat in the 8th over after the fall of Robin Uthappa's wicket.

Rana ensured that the early momentum built by Uthappa and Chris Lynn was not affected as he started off positively.

He slog swept leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia over midwicket for a 6 off the 5th ball he faced in the 9th over.

In the next over, he went after left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, hitting him for a boundary and a six.

Russell and Rana scored 61 runs from just 22 balls.

Rana brought up his half-century from 30 balls in a highly impressive knock which contained 5 fours and 4 sixes.

By the time he was out in the 19th over, Rana had put KKR on course for a huge total.