How Twitter reacted to Kohli's 34th ODI ton

February 08, 2018 09:39 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th ton. Photograph: BCCI . Photograph: BCCI

Yet another match winning hundred from captain Virat Kohli!

The Indian skipper is simply unbelievable, as Kohli once again steered his team to a comfortable victory against South Africa in Cape Town.

Kohli reaffirmed his status as an ODI great with an unbeaten 160 off 159 balls, propelling India to 303 for six. It was the 34th ODI hundred for the Indian captain, who is now 15 shy of Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 49.

Kohli’s match-winning effort was his fourth three-figure score in the last six ODIs. It was also his second hundred of the series and third of the tour.



A sample of some of the interesting tweets:

Michael Vaughan:

“Yet another for @imVkohli... the hunger & consistency is remarkable ... the Greatest ever ODI player???”

Sachin Tendulkar:

“Stepping out on the field and scoring centuries has become a regularity for @imVkohli. Congratulations on your 34th ODI ton! Keep the runs flowing always.”

VVS Laxman:

“Well played @imVkohli One of the best ODI 100’s I have seen. Played with a lot of maturity and responsibility especially when the team was under pressure.”

Mohammad Kaif:

"No words to describe Virat Kohli ‘s consistency. Other good batsman look really ordinary once you watch him bat. What a joy to watch him score hundreds for fun. 34 of them now and this, one of his best.”

David Warner:

“He’s on a different level this bloke wow. What a player @imVkohli.”

Harsha Bhogle:

“Amidst the runs that Virat Kohli scores, don't lose sight of his incredible fitness. His boundary percentage is quite low which means he runs a lot between wickets. And still has an excellent strike rate.”