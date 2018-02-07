Dhoni first Indian wicket-keeper to effect 400 dismissals

February 07, 2018 23:11 IST

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Aiden Markram with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first Indian wicket-keeper to effect 400 dismissals in ODIs when he had Aiden Markram stumped during the third match between India and South Africa, in Cape Town, on Wednesday.

Dhoni, thus became overall fourth wicket-keeper in the ODIs to achieve the feat.

Stand-in captain Markram was beaten by a flighted delivery from chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Dhoni was quick to whip off the bails in the 17th over of the innings.

Wicket-keepers who have more dismissals to their name than Dhoni are Kumar Sangakkara (482), Adam Gilchrist (472) and Mark Boucher (424).