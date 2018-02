Goswami first female cricketer to hit 200-wicket mark

February 07, 2018 23:34 IST

IMAGE: Jhulan Goswami celebrates with teammates. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami added another feather to her illustrious cap by becoming the first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets on Wednesday.

Goswami achieved the feat during the second ODI between India and South Africa in Kimberley.

The 35-year-old, playing her 166th ODI, dismissed opener Laura Wolvaardt for her 200th scalp.

Interestingly, the first male cricketer to pick 200 ODI wickets, was also an Indian -- the great Kapil Dev.

IMAGE: A closer look at the delicious looking cake. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

In May 2017, Goswami became the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs, eclipsing the decade-long record held by Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Goswami, hailing from a small town called Chakdaha in Nadia district of West Bengal, made her debut way back in 2002.

She was also adjudged ICC Women Cricketer of the Year in 2007.