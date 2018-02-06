rediff.com

Dravid's kind gesture wins hearts in India and Pakistan

February 06, 2018 18:53 IST

India coach Rahul Dravid insisted that he did not step into the Pakistan dressing room, as was widely believed, after the Under-19 World Cup semi-final.

Rahul DravidSpeaking at a press conference on the champion team's return from New Zealand on Monday, he revealed he went merely up to the dressing room to congratulate a Pakistan pacer, whose bowling he was left impressed with.

The former India captain said that the Pakistani team management was astounded by India's standard of cricket, a thought they relayed to the 45-year-old. 

Watch: India and Pakistan effusive in praise for each other, Rahul Dravid's kind gesture toward an Under-19 Pak pacer

