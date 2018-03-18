rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dravid duped by firm in Ponzi scheme, files police complaint

Dravid duped by firm in Ponzi scheme, files police complaint

Last updated on: March 18, 2018 18:52 IST

Former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid has lodged a complaint against a Bengaluru-based firm for allegedly cheating him of Rs 4 crore, police said.

Rahul Dravid "Dravid had lodged a complaint with us two days back against Vikram Investment Company for cheating him of Rs 4 crore," Sadashivanagar police inspector Naveen said.

Though there were reports of many sportspersons and other celebrities being duped by the company, Dravid has been the first to lodge a complaint.

A couple of weeks ago, the police had arrested five persons, including a former sports journalist, for allegedly duping several people of crores of rupees through Vikram Investment Company.

The company's owner Raghavendra Sreenath and agents Sutram Suresh (a former journalist), Narasimhamurthy, K C Nagaraj and Prahlad have been arrested, Naveen said.

Dravid, in his complaint, alleged that he had invested Rs 20 crore in the company in 2014 on assurance of getting higher returns, but was yet to get back Rs 4 crore to match his principal investment.

"Dravid has got Rs 16 crore, but he is yet to receive the remaining Rs 4 crore. The cricketer has submitted relevant documents in this regard," Naveen said.

A case was registered against the company and the five persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by one of the investors P R Balaji, who owns company that manufactures incense sticks.

The complainant alleged that the agents assured him guaranteed profits in commodity trading, but did not honour his commitment.

Sreenath had set up the company and appointed a few men including Suresh as agents promising them enhanced returns on investments, police said.

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid

Photograph: BCCI

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Rahul Dravid, Vikram Investment Company, Naveen, Raghavendra Sreenath, Sutram Suresh
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use