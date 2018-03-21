Do you like Captain Kohli's new look?

March 21, 2018 14:54 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gets a new haircut from Aalim Hakim. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Indian captain Virat Kohli unveiled his new haircut as he gets ready for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting from April 7.

Kohli, who is enjoying some rare off time, seems all kicked up about his latest hairdo.

The India captain posted the photograph of his new look on social media, instantly attracting a lot of attention from his fans.

"Great cut from the style master @AalimHakim", he tweeted.

Under Kohli's leadership, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to win their first IPL title. They begin their campaign with the opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on April 8.

Kohli was rested from the recently-concluded T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka as India led by Rohit Sharma lifted the trophy after beating Bangladesh by four wickets in the final.

Do you like Kohli's new look?