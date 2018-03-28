rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan could replace Warner as Sunrisers captain

Dhawan could replace Warner as Sunrisers captain

March 28, 2018 22:41 IST

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan may be back as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner was barred by the Board of Control for Cricket in India from the upcoming 11th edition of Indian Premier League in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

In Warner's absence, Dhawan being a certainty in the playing eleven and the senior-most player in the set-up, is likely to lead the side.

 

Dhawan had earlier led the erstwhile Deccan Chargers and later Sunrisers Hyderabad during earlier seasons.

Also the IPL captains need to have a certain amount of stature which adds to their brand value. Dhawan is the only candidate apart from warner in the current Sunrisers set-up.

The other possible candidate could be Kiwi Kane Williamson but he is not a certainty in the playing eleven.

As far as the replacement is concerned, New Zealand's Luke Ronchi looks a probable candidate after his good show in the Pakistan Super League for the Islamabad franchise, including a half-century in the final.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Shikhar Dhawan, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner as Sunrisers, IPL
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use