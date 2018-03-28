Dhawan could replace Warner as Sunrisers captain

March 28, 2018 22:41 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan may be back as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner was barred by the Board of Control for Cricket in India from the upcoming 11th edition of Indian Premier League in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.



In Warner's absence, Dhawan being a certainty in the playing eleven and the senior-most player in the set-up, is likely to lead the side.

Dhawan had earlier led the erstwhile Deccan Chargers and later Sunrisers Hyderabad during earlier seasons.



Also the IPL captains need to have a certain amount of stature which adds to their brand value. Dhawan is the only candidate apart from warner in the current Sunrisers set-up.



The other possible candidate could be Kiwi Kane Williamson but he is not a certainty in the playing eleven.



As far as the replacement is concerned, New Zealand's Luke Ronchi looks a probable candidate after his good show in the Pakistan Super League for the Islamabad franchise, including a half-century in the final.