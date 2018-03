Findings of Cricket Australia ball-tampering investigation

March 28, 2018 17:18 IST

IMAGE: Steven Smith, right, and Cameron Bancroft at the media conference after Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, during which they were accused of misleading the public as to the "the nature, extent and participants of the plan". Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Following are the findings of the Cricket Australia investigation into the ball-tampering scandal as released in a statement on Wednesday:

The key finding from the investigation was that prior knowledge of the incident was confined to three players, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.



KEY FINDINGS:



Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct, namely that their conduct:



(a) was contrary to the spirit of the game;



(b) was unbecoming of a representative or official;



(c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; and/or (d) did bring the game of cricket into disrepute.



In respect of the individual players concerned, Cricket Australia advises the following:



Steve Smith was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:



(a) knowledge of a potential plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;



(b) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and implementation of that plan;



(c) directing that evidence of attempted tampering be concealed on the field of play;



(d) seeking to mislead Match Officials and others regarding Bancroft's attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and



(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent and participants of the plan



David Warner was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:



(a) development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;



(b) instruction to a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper;



(c) provision of advice to a junior player regarding how a ball could be artificially altered including demonstrating how it could be done;



(d) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and/or implementation of the plan;



(e) failure to report his knowledge of the plan at any time prior to or during the match;



(f) misleading Match Officials through the concealment of his knowledge of and involvement in the plan; and



(g) failure to voluntarily report his knowledge of the plan after the match



Cameron Bancroft was charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA Code of Conduct based on:



(a) knowledge of the existence of, and being party to, the plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper;



(b) carrying out instructions to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;



(c) seeking to conceal evidence of his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball;



(d) seeking to mislead Match Officials and others regarding his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and



(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent, implementation and participants of the plan



SUMMARY OF SANCTIONS



The range of sanctions available to Cricket Australia under Article 2.3.5 are extensive. The CA Board determined sanctions that would be appropriate in each player's case, following their review of the report.



The Board has considered the recommendations and determined that the following sanctions will be offered to each player in accordance with the CA Code of Conduct process:



Steve Smith Suspension of 12 months from all international and domestic cricket



David Warner Suspension of 12 months from all international and domestic cricket



Cameron Bancroft Suspension of 9 months from all international and domestic cricket



All three players will be permitted to play club cricket and will be encouraged to do so to maintain links with the cricket community.



In addition, all three players will be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.



LEADERSHIP



Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft will not be considered for team leadership positions until a minimum of 12 months after the conclusion of their respective suspensions from international and domestic cricket.



Any consideration of future leadership would be conditional on acceptance by fans and the public, form and authority among the playing group.



David Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future.