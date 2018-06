June 04, 2018 18:05 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul with groom Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: KL Rahul/ Instagram

Karnataka opening batsman and Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal has got hitched with long-time girlfriend Aashita Sood on Monday.

Mayank’s Karnataka teammate and India batsman KL Rahul posted photos on his Instagram account with a caption, “Celebrating @mayankagarawal's and @aashitasood09's big day!Friends like family, blessed with the best!"

While Mayank wrote, “Celebrations have begun."

Mayank proposed Aashita earlier this year.