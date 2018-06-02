rediff.com

Rohit to throw ceremonial 'First Pitch' for Seattle Mariners

Rohit to throw ceremonial 'First Pitch' for Seattle Mariners

June 02, 2018 21:08 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

India batsman Rohit Sharma has been invited by Major League Baseball club Seattle Mariners to throw the ceremonial "First Pitch".

Sharma is the first Indian cricketer to be given this honour.

 

He will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners, at 12:30 pm Pacific Standard Time on June 3, (1 am IST) as a pregame activity against the Tampa Bay Rays, a media release issued here said.

The baseball league in America has a historic ritual in which a guest of honour is invited to throw a ceremonial first pitch to mark the start of the game, the release informed.

The star India batsman is on a 3-city US tour as part of ‘Desh-Legends of Cricket Series’.

