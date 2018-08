Cricket Buzz: India 'A' beat South Africa 'A' by innings and 30 runs

August 07, 2018 20:03 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj bagged his maiden 10-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Pacer Mohammed Siraj bagged his maiden 10-wicket haul as India 'A' beat South Africa 'A' by a comprehensive innings and 30 runs after stiff resistance from the middle order on the final day of the first 'Test'.

After his 5 for 56 in the first innings, Siraj took 5 for 73 in the second innings as South Africa A were all out for 308 in 128.5 overs.

However, it was a toil for the India A bowlers on the final day as it took them 88.5 overs to get the final six wickets.

It was Rajneesh Gurbani (2/45 in 15 overs), who quickly sent back Zubayr Hamza (63) to reduce the Proteas to 121 for 5.

However, Rudi Second (94) and Shaun von Berg (50) added 119 runs for the sixth wicket but more importantly frustrated the home team for more than 50 overs.

Once Von Berg was caught by Ravikumar Samarth off Gurbani's bowling, India A came back into the game.

It took another 12 overs to remove Dane Piedt (8), who edged one off Navdeep Saini to Kona Bharath behind the stumps.

Finally, India got Second trapped leg before by Yuzvendra Chahal (1/85 in 31 overs) but it took another 13 overs to wrap up the match.

Fittingly, it was Siraj who got last man Duanne Oliver to nick one to Bharat as India emerged victors after four days of tough cricket.

One of the statistical highlights apart from the twin hundreds by openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw was the performance of the second string pace bowlers.

The trio of Siraj (10/128), Gurbani (4/92) and Navdeep Saini (3/71) took 17 out of the 20 wickets on a flat Chinnaswamy track.

Brief Scores: SA A 246 and 308 in 128.5 overs (Rudi Second 94, Shaun Von Berg 50, Mohammed Siraj 5/73).

India A 1st Innings 584/8 decl.

India level series with big win in 4th Youth ODI

Spinners Ayush Badoni and Harsh Tyagi shared six wickets after a collective batting show by the visitors as India Under-19 team mauled Sri Lanka U-19 by a comprehensive 135-run margin in the fourth Youth ODI to level the series 2-2, in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka.

Electing to bat, the Indian batsmen put on board a decent 278 for six with Devdutt Padikkal (71), skipper Aryan Juyal (60) and Yash Rathod (56) scoring half-centuries.

After early fall of Atharwa Taide (20), Padikkal and Pawan Shah (36) added 74 runs for the second wicket before Sandun Mendis broke the stand by scalping the latter.

The following batsmen used the platform to post the highest score of the series.

India then bowled out the hosts for 143 in 37.2 overs with off-spinner Badoni taking three wickets for just 35 runs and left-arm spinner Tyagi also accounting for three Sri Lankan batsmen.

Opener Navod Paranavithana top scored for the hosts with his 45-run knock while captain Nipun Dananjaya Perera contributed 36.

The decisive fifth ODI will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

Brief Scores:

India Under 19: 278 for 6 in 50 overs. (D Padikkal 71, A Juyal 60; S Mendis 2/37, S Lakshan 2/48)

Sri Lanka Under 19: 143 all out in 37.2 overs. (N Paranavithana 45; A Badoni 3/35, H Tyagi 3/37)