rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah ruled out of second Test at Lord's

Bumrah ruled out of second Test at Lord's

August 07, 2018 21:12 IST

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, left, with Yuzvendra Chahal during Team India's training session. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India will not be able to avail the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test against England as he is yet to recover from a left hand fracture sustained during a T20 International against Ireland in June.

 

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India had stated in an earlier media release that Bumrah will be available for selection from the second Test subject to fitness, it is now confirmed that the recovery has been slower than expected and he is now out of contention from the Lord's Test.

"He (Burmrah) is bowling fit right now but it's too early to put him into a game-like situation. The plaster on his hand needs to come off first. He is out of contention for the second Test," bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed at a media conference on Tuesday.

Bumrah has been bowling at the nets but it has been found that he is still taking catches with soft ball.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Jasprit Bumrah, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Team India, Yuzvendra Chahal, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use