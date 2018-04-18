Bring BCCI under RTI ambit: Law Commission

April 18, 2018 16:58 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India should be brought under the ambit of the information law, the Law Commission said on Wednesday noting that it falls under the definition of a public authority.



It said non-consideration of the role played by the BCCI as monopolistic in regulation of the game of cricket has resulted in the board "flying under the radar of public scrutiny, encouraged an environment of opacity and non-accountability".



In July 2016,

the Supreme Court had asked the commission to recommend whether the Indian Cricket Board can be brought under the Right to Information Act.The report, submitted to the Law Ministry, states that BCCI ought to be classified as 'state' within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution.