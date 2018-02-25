Big jump for Dhawan, Bhuvi in ICC T20I rankings

Last updated on: February 25, 2018 21:10 IST

Among others, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has moved up to take top position among bowlers with some fine performances in a 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe.

IMAGE: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has jumped 14 spots in the ICC rankings after scoring 143 runs in the just concluded T20I series vs South Africa. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I Player Rankings released on Sunday.



Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli slipped three places to number six after his 27-run performance in the two matches that he played in the T20Is against Proteas.

Riding on their superlative performances in a 2-1 T20 International series win over South Africa, Dhawan, who scored 143 runs to emerge as the top run-getter in the three-game T20I series, jumped 14 places to grab a career-best 28th spot, while Man of the series Kumar, who took seven wickets, improved 20 places to reach the 12th spot in the Player Rankings.

In the ICC T20I Team Rankings, India have gained one point and South Africa have lost one point after their closely-fought series and retain their third and seventh positions, respectively. Pakistan continue to stay atop the table at 126 points but only fractionally ahead of Australia.

South Africa captain Jean-Paul Duminy, who scored 122 runs in the series, also jumped four places to be at the 24th spot in the batting ranking.

Rashid, who last week became the youngest male cricketer to be top-ranked in the ICC rankings when he rose up to joint-first in ODIs, has moved up after taking five wickets in the two-match series in Sharjah to complete the double.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has completed a special double perching himself atop the ODI and T20I ICC bowler rankings. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 19-year-old Rashid’s movement to the top coincides with New Zealand opener Colin Munro and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell becoming the top-ranked batsman and all-rounder, respectively.

The latest update includes performances in the Trans-Transman series in New Zealand that also featured Australia and England, a three-match series in South Africa that India won 2-1, and Sri Lanka’s 2-0 win over hosts Bangladesh.

Left-handed Munro has climbed three places after scoring 176 runs in the Trans-Transman series, having scored two fifties, with at a strike-rate of almost 210.

Maxwell regained the top slot for all-rounders scoring 233 runs and grabbing three wickets in the tournament.

In the list of batsmen, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (up six places to fifth) has made significant movement after scoring 258 runs while England’s Dawid Malan (up 127 places to a career-best 22nd), Bangladesh’s Soumya Sarkar (up three places to 20th) and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis (up 66 places to 75th) are among the others to gain.

Among bowlers, New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has gained one position to take second rank but is 59 points adrift of Afghan Rashid.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid (up eight places to 15th) has made noteworthy gains while Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye’s 10 wickets have helped him jump 53 places to a career-best 49th position.