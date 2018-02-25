Kohli receives ICC Test Championship mace for 2nd successive year

February 25, 2018 02:19 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli receives the Test mace from Sunil Gavaskar and Greame Pollock on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) presented the ICC Test Championship Mace to India captain Virat Kohli at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town after the end of the third and final T20 International against South Africa on Saturday.

On behalf of the ICC, ICC Cricket Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Pollock of South Africa made the presentation immediately after the awards ceremony for the T20I series.

India ensured the number one spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings and a prize of US$1 million after their victory in the third and final Test at Johannesburg against South Africa on January 27.

The win meant that no team can move ahead of India in the Test rankings at the 3 April cut-off date.

The 63-run win at the Wanderers ensured that South Africa cannot move ahead of India in the ICC Test Team Rankings at the 3 April cut-off date, even if they go on to win all four Tests against Australia in March.

India had arrived in South Africa on 124 points, with South Africa 13 points behind on 111 points. However, Kohli's men will return on 121 points as opposed to South Africa's 115 points, which will be good enough for them to keep possession of the prestigious ICC Test Championship mace for the second year in succession at the April cut-off.