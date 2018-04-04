Australia's Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery

rediff.com

April 04, 2018 13:05 IST

April 04, 2018 13:05 IST

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Australia's fast bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the start of the English county season with Surrey as he needs an ankle surgery which also makes him a doubt for the national team's next Test assignment against Pakistan.

 

Surrey confirmed on Wednesday that Marsh, who was expected to join the squad for the start of the County Championship this month, requires an immediate ankle surgery.

"I'm extremely disappointed to be missing the start of the season," the 26-year-old said in a statement.

"I was looking forward to heading over and joining the Surrey family. I'll be doing everything I can to get myself fully fit and hopefully join the side later in the season."

Marsh has been in fine form since his recall to the Australian side for the third Ashes Test, averaging more than 45 with the bat against England and South Africa.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said Marsh is targeting a return for the start of the Australian summer, suggesting the player will miss the limited-overs tour of England in June.

He will also face a race against time for Australia's next away Test campaign against Pakistan, which is expected to be held in September or October this year.

