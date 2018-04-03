James Anderson becomes most over-worked pacer

April 03, 2018 19:22 IST

England's James Anderson on Tuesday became the most over-worked seam-bowler in Test cricket when he bowled his 30020th delivery against New Zealand in Christchurch on Tuesday.

He reached the milestone bowling in last delivery of his 17th over on the final day of the second Test.

With this, he leapfrogged former West Indies Test skipper Courtney Walsh, who had bowled 30019 deliveries.

Anderson is now behind only three of the greatest spinners: Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Earlier, in 2017, Anderson claimed his 500th Test wicket to become England's leading Test wicket-taker. He now has 531 to his name at the time of this latest record.

Image: England's James Anderson

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters