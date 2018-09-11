rediff.com

Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai U-19 squad for one-day tourney

September 11, 2018 22:02 IST

Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar made his India Under-19 debut against Sri Lanka in July. Photograph: Philip Brown/Action Images/Reuters

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, was named in Mumbai’s Under-19 squad for the sixth All India Under-19 J Y Lele Invitational One-Day tournament, in Vadodara, starting September 16.

 

Mumbai will be led by Suved Parkar, Mumbai Cricket Association joint-secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar said.

The 18-year-old Arjun, a promising left-arm pacer, made his India Under-19 debut against Sri Lanka in the first Youth Test against the hosts at Colombo in July. He has also bowled to the senior Indian team in the nets.

Squad: Suved Parkar (captain), Divyansh Saxena, Karan Shah,Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Hashir Dafedar, Arsalan Shaikh, Yash Salunkhe, Kesar Singh Thapa, Vaibhav Kalamkar, Atharva Ankolekar, Bhushan Jalawadkar, Praful Devkate, Arjun Tendulkar Uzair Khan, Balwant Singh Sodha and Saksham Parashar.

