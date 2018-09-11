India trounce SL in ICC Women's ODI Championship

September 11, 2018 21:05 IST

IMAGE: Medium pacer Mansi Joshi bagged three wickets for 16 runs as India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the first ODI of the ICC Women's Championship, in Galle, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

India produced a clinical performance to register a convincing nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the ICC Women's Championship, in Galle, on Tuesday.

The visitors produced an incisive bowling effort to bundle out Sri Lanka for a meagre 98 in 35.1 overs after the home side opted to bat first and then chased down the target with consummate ease, reaching 100 in 19.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

Medium pacer Mansi Joshi (3/16) and veteran Jhulan Goswami (2/13) wreaked havoc at the top. Besides the duo, Poonam Yadav (2/13) picked two wickets for India.

The spin trio of Deepti Sharma (1/16), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/18) and Dayalan Hemalatha (1/19) also chipped in with wickets.

Skipper Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Sri Lanka with a dogged 93-ball 33.

Chasing the paltry target, India openers Punam Raut (24) and Smriti Mandhana (73) looked at ease as they stitched 96 runs for the first wicket to seal the match for their side.

However, just when it seemed the India women would reach the target unscathed with just three runs to win, Raut was dismissed.

Mandhana starred with the bat for India, scoring her runs off 76 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and two sixes.

The second ODI of the series is at the same venue on Thursday.