Another big record for Super Smith!

January 05, 2018 20:39 IST

The Aussie skipper joins the Don and Sir Gary.

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers on the Fastest to 6,000 Tests club.

IMAGE: Steve Smith in full flow during the Sydney Test, January 5, 2018, the day he crossed the 6,000 Test runs mark. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The runs continue to flow from Steve Smith's bat as the Australian etched another batting record to his name.

Smith completed 6,000 runs in Test cricket on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England in Sydney, on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The Australian captain reached the mark in record time -- in just 111 innings.

Only one man has ever got to this milestone in fewer innings -- Don Bradman (who else!), while Gary Sobers -- the greatest all-rounder to play the game -- also took 111 innings.

The quickest to 6,000 runs in Tests:

Innings Player Tests Average 100s 50s 68 Don Bradman 45 98.36 25 11 111 Garry Sobers 65 63.83 19 23 111 Steve Smith 61 64.02 23 22 114 Wally Hammond 70 60.00 18 20 116 Ken Barrington 72 58.25 17 33 116 Len Hutton 66 59.41 17 28 116 Kumar Sangakkara 71 56.60 16 24 117 Sunil Gavaskar 65 55.56 23 25 120 Viv Richards 81 53.57 19 27 120 Sachin Tendulkar 76 56.07 22 24 120 Mohammad Yousuf 72 54.55 21 26

Among all players who have played at least 50 innings, Steve Smith has the second highest career average, after Sir Don Bradman. At stumps on Day 2 in Sydney, Smith's batting average stands at an impressive 64.02.

Highest batting average in Tests:

Player Tests Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100 50 Don Bradman 52 80 6,996 334 99.94 29 13 Steve Smith 61* 111 6,018 239 64.02 23 22 Herbert Sutcliffe 54 84 4,555 194 60.73 16 23 Ken Barrington 82 131 6,806 256 58.67 20 35 Everton Weekes 48 81 4,455 207 58.61 15 19 Wally Hammond 85 140 7,249 336* 58.45 22 24 Gary Sobers 93 160 8,032 365* 57.78 26 30 Kumar Sangakkara 134 233 12,400 319 57.40 38 52 Jack Hobbs 61 102 5,410 211 56.94 15 28 Clyde Walcott 44 74 3,798 220 56.68 15 14 Len Hutton 79 138 6,971 364 56.67 19 33 Jacques Kallis 166 280 13,289 224 55.37 45 58

Smith averages a mind-boggling 78.23 in Tests in Australia.

Outside Australia his average dips by 24 points. It is still a respectable 54, but Smith would definitely like to see it improving.

Bradman, Barrington, Hammond and Hobbs are the only batsmen with a higher away average than home average.

The break-up of home and away averages for the cricketers above:

Player Average Home Away Don Bradman 99.94 98.23 102.85 Steve Smith 64.02 78.23 53.94 Herbert Sutcliffe 60.73 64.60 56.31 Ken Barrington 58.67 50.71 69.18 Everton Weekes 58.61 69.14 49.63 Wally Hammond 58.45 50.07 66.33 Gary Sobers 57.78 66.80 50.73 Kumar Sangakkara 57.40 60.44 54.08 Jack Hobbs 56.94 52.30 59.91 Clyde Walcott 56.68 69.84 40.47 Len Hutton 56.67 57.79 55.29 Jacques Kallis 55.37 56.73 53.91

The break-up of Steve Smith's career after reaching every progressive milestone of 1,000 runs.

Apart from the first 1,000 runs, Smith has never taken more than 17 innings to reach the mark.

He now has 20 innings to get his next 1,000 runs to establish the world record of being the fastest to 7,000 runs.

The kind of form he is in, it should be a walk in the park for the Aussie skipper.

Smith's progress to each progressive milestone of 1,000 runs