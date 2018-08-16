RIPWadekar: 'His contemporaries worshipped him, such was his aura'

Last updated on: August 16, 2018 00:58 IST

'Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways.'

IMAGE: Ajit Wadekar bats during the third Test against England at The Oval in London in August 1971. Photograph: Leonard Burt/Central Press/Getty Images

Former India captain and chairman of selectors Ajit Wadekar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday after prolonged illness.



Wadekar led India to their first overseas Test series wins in England and the West Indies in 1971.

He went on to serve as India's manager in the 1990s during Mohammed Azharuddin's captaincy. In his tenure as manager, India had finished semi-finalists at the 1996 World Cup. He later went on to become the chairman of selectors as well.



Some former and current cricketers took to Twitter to extend their condolences.

Ravi Shastri: Sad moment for Indian cricket to lose one of its most successful captains. Shrewd to the core. Condolences to the entire family #TeamIndia #RIPAjitWadekar.



Sanjay Manjrekar: Ajit Wadekar's impact on Indian cricket is immense. His contemporaries worshipped him, such was his aura. Found him to be a tough character as coach. Exceptional Indian cricketer... RIP Sir. Recorded this on my iPhone last Dec from Point in a friendly fixture. So glad I did.



Bishan Singh Bedi: V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu!



BCCI: With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways.



Suresh Raina: Extremely saddened by the news that former Indian cricket captain #AjitWadekar is no more. He led India to many historic victories! My condolences to the friends & family! RIP Sir, you will always be missed!



Madan Lal: Ajit Wadekar ji my captain a true inspiration for all of us, my heart felt condolences to his family. RIP Ajit bhai.



Irfan Pathan: Deeply saddened by the demise of an iconic Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts with his family and close ones. May his soul rest in peace.