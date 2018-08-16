PM Modi, President Kovind condole demise of Ajit Wadekar

Last updated on: August 16, 2018 00:51 IST

'A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history.'

IMAGE: Ajit Wadekar arrives at London Airport along with the Indian team for their tour of England in 1971. Photograph: George Stroud/Daily Express/Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former India cricket captain Ajit Wadekar on Wednesday, saying he led the Indian team to some of the most memorable wins.

He said Wadekar would be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket.



"A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise," Modi tweeted.



Wadekar, 77, passed away in Mumbai after prolonged illness.



The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances, leading India to their first ever overseas Test series triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971.



Wadekar scored 2,113 runs in his Test career, including one hundred.

'One of Indian cricket’s finest batsman and captain'

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to the former India skipper.

"Sad at the passing of Ajit Wadekar, one of Indian cricket’s finest left-handed batsman and captain during the iconic overseas test victories in 1971 in the Caribbean and England. Condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity," President Kovind tweeted.

Lost a great cricket player: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Expressing grief over the death of former India cricket captain Ajit Wadekar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described him as an all-rounder.



"Shocked to hear about the demise of former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Shri Ajit Wadekar!" Fadnavis tweeted.



"We lost a great cricket player, first Indian captain to achieve overseas wins, aggressive batsman and an all-rounder. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans!" the chief minister said.