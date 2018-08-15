rediff.com

Former India captain Wadekar passes away

Former India captain Wadekar passes away

August 15, 2018 22:46 IST

Former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old represented India in 37 Tests and two ODIs.

He led the Indian team to their historic series victories in the West Indies and England in 1971.

(Details awaited...)


