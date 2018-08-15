Former India captain Wadekar passes away

Former India captain Ajit Wadekar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The 77-year-old represented India in 37 Tests and two ODIs.
He led the Indian team to their historic series victories in the West Indies and England in 1971.
(Details awaited...)
