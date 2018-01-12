Postcard to the FM: Tell Jaitley your Budget wishlist

January 12, 2018 08:25 IST

Take some time off to write a postcard to the finance minister, tell Mr Arun Jaitley your wishlist for Union Budget 2018.



The Union Budget is one document that unveils the government's road map for the future, its vision document as it were.

Will this year's Budget take the nation closer to where the government wants to take it? How much of your wishlist do you think will feature in the Budget?

As citizens, here's an opportunity for you to tell Finance Minister Arun Jaitley the reforms you would like to see in various sectors, what needs to be rectified, what needs to be strengthened, and what needs to be dumped.

So take some time off to write a postcard to the finance minister.

Please CLICK HERE to send your Postcard to the Finance Minister.

Illustration by Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com