Available on

Read news as it happens

Rediff.com » Business » Highlights of the Union Budget 2018-19

Highlights of the Union Budget 2018-19

Last updated on: February 01, 2018 17:08 IST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Budget for 2018-19 in Parliament on Thursday. Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com Following are the highlights of his speech: No change in personal income tax slabs and rates;

Surcharge of 10% on income above Rs 50 lakh but less than Rs 1 cr, 15% on income above Rs 1 cr to continue;

Standard Deduction returns after a decade; Rs 40,000 to be allowed in lieu of transport allowance and medical expenses;

Economic growth pegged at 7.2-7.5% for H2 FY18;

India's average growth in first 3-year of NDA govt 7.5%;

Indian economy size $2.5 trillion; 7th largest in world;

India is expected to be 5th largest economy very soon;

Revised Fiscal Deficit estimate for 2017-18 is Rs 5.95 lakh crore at 3.5% of GDP;

Fiscal Deficit for FY'19 estimated at 3.3% of GDP;

Govt's market borrowing estimated at Rs 4.07 lakh cr in FY'19 versus Rs 4.79 lakh cr estimated in 2017-18;

MSP of all kharif crops to be hiked to at least 1.5 times of their production cost;

Institutional mechanism proposed to develop policies and practices for price and demand forecast;

Rs 2,000 cr fund for developing and upgrading agri marketing infra in 22,000 Grameen Agri Markets and 585 APMCs;

Allocation for food processing ministry doubled from Rs 715 cr in RE FY'18 to Rs 1,400 cr in BE FY'19;

Kisan Credit Cards extended to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers;

Agriculture credit disbursal target increased to Rs 11 lakh crore from Rs 10 lakh crore in 2017-18;

Steps announced to deal with air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region;

2 crore more toilets to be built under Swachh Bharat Mission;

Substantial increase in allocation of National Rural Livelihood Mission to Rs 5,750 cr in FY'19;

Govt announced 2 major initiatives under 'Ayushman Bharat' programme;

Govt to launch a flagship National Health Protection Scheme to cover over 10 cr poor families providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family every year for hospitalisation;

Govt earmarks Rs 56,619 cr for SCs and Rs 39,135 cr for STs in FY'19;

Sets target of Rs 3 lakh crore for lending under MUDRA;

Govt to contribute 12% of wages of the new employees in EPF for all sectors for 3 years;

Facility of fixed-term employment will be extended to all sectors;

Outlay of Rs 7,148 cr for textiles sector in 2018-19;

FinMin to leverage India Infrastructure Finance Corporation to help finance major infrastructure projects;

Redevelopment of 600 major railway stations being taken up;

Suburban network of 160 kms in Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 cr being planned;

Gross budgetary support for Railways hiked to over Rs 3 lakh crore in 2018-19 from Rs 2.73 lakh crore in 2017-18;

Plans to expand airport capacity more than 5 times to handle a billion trips a year;

Sebi to consider mandating, beginning with large firms, to meet about 1/4th of their financing needs from bond market;

Allocation on Digital India scheme doubled to Rs 3,073 cr;

Rs 10,000 cr for creation and augmentation of telecom infra;

Government to come out with policy to introduce toll system on 'pay as you use' basis;

Proposed expenditure on infra pegged at Rs 5.97 lakh cr as against Rs 4.94 lakh crore in FY'18;

Govt to evolve a scheme to assign enterprise a unique ID;

Capital of the FCI will be restructured to enhance equity and to raise long-term debt;

DIPAM will come up with more ETF offers including debt ETF;

Divestment target for FY'19 at Rs 80,000 cr;

Bank recapitalisation to pave way for PSBs to lend additional credit of Rs 5 lakh crore;

Govt to formulate a 'Gold Policy' to develop gold as an asset class;

Emoluments of President revised to Rs 5 lakh/month, Rs 4 lakh for vice president and Rs 3.5 lakh for Governors;

Govt proposes changes to refix salary, constituency allowance, office expenses and allowance payable to Members of Parliament;

The law will also provide for automatic revision of emoluments of MPs every five years indexed to inflation;

Rs 150 cr earmarked for FY'19 for the activities leading to Commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi;

Growth in direct taxes up to Jan 15, 2018 is 18.7%;

Corporate tax reduced to 25% for firms with turnover of Rs 250 cr in 2016-17;

Interest income exemption on deposits with banks and post offices for senior citizens increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000;

Senior citizens will be able to claim benefit of deduction up to Rs 50,000 annually on health insurance premium and/or general medical expenditure incurred;

Govt introduces long-term capital gains on equity market; long-term capital gains over Rs 100,000 to be taxed at 10%;

Education cess increased to 4% from 3%;

E-assessment of Income Tax Act to eliminate person-to-person contact;

Customs duty on mobile phones increased from 15% to 20%; also on certain parts of TVs to 15%;

Govt makes PAN mandatory for any entity entering into a financial transaction of Rs 2.5 lakh or more;

Food subsidy to rise to Rs 1.69 lakh crore in 2018-19 from Rs 1.4 lakh crore in current year;

Defence outlay raised to Rs 2.82 lakh crore in 2018-19 from Rs 2.67 lakh crore in current year;

Customs duty on crude edible vegetable oils hiked from 12.5% to 30%; on refined edible vegetable oil from 20% to 35%;

Customs duty on perfumes, dental hygiene, after-shave, deodorants, room deodorisers, preparations for use on hair doubled to 20%. Union Budget 2018-19: Complete Coverage

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

