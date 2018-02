February 01, 2018 13:59 IST

A slew of measures for the agriculture and rural sectors, a new health insurance scheme for the poor and some relief in income tax for the salaried class and senior citizens, were announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday in the last full budget before the general elections.

We want to know from you, dear readers, what you think about Jaitley’s budget. Tell us.

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters