Budget 2018-19:What's costlier, what's cheaper

A large number of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on these products in the Union Budget 2018-19.
Following is the list of imported items that will become costlier:
Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Cars and motorcycles
Silver
Gold
Perfumes and toilet waters
Mobile phones
Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry
Sunglasses
Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein
LCD/ LED TV panels
Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations
Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative pastes and powders; dental floss
Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery
Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools
Cigarette and other lighters, candles
Kites
Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil
Coloured gemstones
Diamonds
Imitation jewellery
Smart watches/wearable devices
Furniture
Mattresses
Lamps
Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations
Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks
Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls’ carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds
Video game consoles
Following is the list of imported items that will become cheaper:
Raw cashew nuts
Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules
Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants
Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides.
