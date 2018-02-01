Budget 2018-19:What's costlier, what's cheaper

Last updated on: February 01, 2018 16:45 IST

A large number of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on these products in the Union Budget 2018-19.

Following is the list of imported items that will become costlier:

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Cars and motorcycles



Silver



Gold



Perfumes and toilet waters

Mobile phones



Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry



Sunglasses



Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein

LCD/ LED TV panels



Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations



Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative pastes and powders; dental floss



Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery

Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools



Cigarette and other lighters, candles



Kites



Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil

Coloured gemstones



Diamonds



Imitation jewellery



Smart watches/wearable devices

Furniture



Mattresses



Lamps



Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations

Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks



Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls’ carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds



Video game consoles

Following is the list of imported items that will become cheaper: