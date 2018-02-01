Budget 2018-19:What's costlier, what's cheaper

rediff.com

Last updated on: February 01, 2018 16:45 IST

A large number of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hiked customs duties on these products in the Union Budget 2018-19.

Following is the list of imported items that will become costlier:

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Cars and motorcycles

Silver

Gold

Perfumes and toilet waters

 

Mobile phones

Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry

Sunglasses

Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein

 

LCD/ LED TV panels

Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations

Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative pastes and powders; dental floss

Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery

 

Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools

Cigarette and other lighters, candles

Kites

Edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil

 

Coloured gemstones

Diamonds

Imitation jewellery

Smart watches/wearable devices

 

Furniture

Mattresses

Lamps

Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations

 

Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks

Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls’ carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds

Video game consoles

Following is the list of imported items that will become cheaper:

Raw cashew nuts

Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules

Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants

Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides.
