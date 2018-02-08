Inside the Rs 2.73 crore Mercedes-Maybach S650!

Last updated on: February 08, 2018 23:08 IST

In all the company is showcasing 13 products besides the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 car at the Expo.

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com reports from the Auto Expo 2018.

German luxury car maker Mercedes Benz launched its flagship Maybach S650 with a starting price of Rs 2.73 crore and also showcased its futuristic electric vehicle Concept EQ.

You can't help but keep ogling at the Mercedes-Maybach S650 for its sheer length and precision design.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The S650 has a much longer wheelbase than its predecessors from the Mercedes Benz S-Class line-up.

This one will mostly replace the Indian President's car - the S600 which was launched in 2016.

The Maybach will come in two versions.

While the Maybach S650 is priced at Rs 2.73 crore, the Maybach S550 is tagged at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom all India).

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The imposing radiator grille of the S650 shows off its sheer power and the chrome-trimmed bumpers emphasise the distinct character of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

"The strong and steady leadership of Mercedes-Benz India underlines our belief in the growth potential of the Indian market. We are going full speed ahead for our customers, not only with the best products but also in sales and after sales," said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz cars marketing and sales.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The DRLs make the car look softer and balances out the meanness.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The long side stance of the S650 showcases its heart - the V12 engine.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

This 6-litre V12 biturbo or twin-turbo engine combines fast responsiveness with environmental awareness and thus saves fuel.

But wonder who will think of fuel after buying a car like this!

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

You get 1000 Nm of torque from below 2300 rpm and its 463 kW (630 hp) accelerates the 2,360 kg car from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.7 seconds.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The interior is so enticing that once you enter the car, you won’t want to get off in a hurry.

There’s sheer luxury at every corner of the car and the feeling of space just cannot be described! No other saloon in the world offers such a feel in the rear.

The seats look more like a First Class airline seat. They comess with a rear suite which can be transformed into a desk and when your work is done, the seats can be moved into a comfortable reclining position at the push of a button.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The front is oh so very different from any other car!

What you see in front is a pleasing wave design dash. Not only is this dash pleasing to look at but it is functional too.

Apart from the normal climate control etc, that most high-end cars offer, the S650 energises the driver in monotonous driving situations i.e it produces targeted well-being atmosphere.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Apart from the normal features like climate control, fragrancing/ionisation, lighting mood, music/videos as well as massage, heating and ventilation of the seats, the main function is the “Refresh” programme which literally delivers fresh air for renewed energy on a long drive.

If the driver or a passenger needs fresh energy for upcoming tasks, the car does everything to keep you energised and not lethargic!

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

This is not a virtual image rather actual photograph of the read door inside panel.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

If I go on about the features that this car offers, I think I will be writing till the next day!

Just one look at the door inside makes you realise that there is much more to this car than just travelling from one place to the other.

Just like a child, everyone who sat in this car today tried fidgeting with these set of buttons, me including.

It’s a shame that this car will almost always be driven by a chauffeur and not the owner.