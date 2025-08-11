HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Youngest Indian-origin chess prodigy defeats Grandmaster

Youngest Indian-origin chess prodigy defeats Grandmaster

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 11, 2025 19:53 IST

x

Bodhana Sivanandan

IMAGE: Bodhana Sivanandan, 10, makes history in chess. Photograph: Yuri Krylov/English Chess Federation

British chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan has etched her name in the record books, becoming the youngest female player ever to defeat a grandmaster.

The 10-year-old from Harrow achieved the milestone on Sunday, toppling 60-year-old GM Peter Wells in the final round of the 2025 British Chess Championships in Liverpool.

At just 10 years, five months and three days, Bodhana broke the previous mark set in 2019 by American Carissa Yip, who was 10 years, 11 months and 20 days old when she claimed her first GM scalp.

 

Her journey began unexpectedly during the COVID-19 lockdown. At age five, she discovered chess after her father, Siva — originally from Tamil Nadu — brought home a discarded set a friend was planning to throw away. He intended to donate it to charity, but instead, it sparked a passion that would quickly grow into a remarkable talent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Five year old chess genius Aarini scripts history!
Five year old chess genius Aarini scripts history!
When Pragg First Beat Magnus Carlsen
When Pragg First Beat Magnus Carlsen
Praggnanandhaa in awe of chess GOAT
Praggnanandhaa in awe of chess GOAT
Gukesh gets revenge! Stuns Carlsen in Norway Chess
Gukesh gets revenge! Stuns Carlsen in Norway Chess
I am not enjoying playing chess at all: Carlsen
I am not enjoying playing chess at all: Carlsen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lava's New Blaze Dragon 5G Brings Power At ₹9,999

webstory image 2

7 Times Bollywood Romanced The Letter

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Ananya, Suhana, AbRam step out for movie night0:58

Ananya, Suhana, AbRam step out for movie night

Stunning! Sangeeta Bijlani's age-defying beauty!1:04

Stunning! Sangeeta Bijlani's age-defying beauty!

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest march to EC1:44

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV