Wrestling restarts, elections get fair, wrestlers get a voice

WFI ensures Sports Code is followed in state unit polls, set to resume National Camp from March 27

Focussed on setting its house in order, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will ensure that Sports Code is followed in the upcoming state association elections in Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand and is set to resume National Camp from March 27.

Till recently, many state associations, like Rajasthan, had office bearers working even after crossing the specified age-limit of 70.

The WFI wanted to ensure that age and tenure guidelines of the Sports Code are followed and resultantly Nanu Singh, 72, was not allowed to contest the elections.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka held elections as per the Sports Code.

"We are ensuring that right candidates come to state federations. We are not allowing any violation of rules set by the government. Today, we have held elections in Chandigarh and soon Gujarat, Uttrakahand and Telanagana will also hold polls under the Sports Code," a WFI source told PTI.

It may be mentioned that recently Rohtash Singh, who was President of Harayana Association, was expelled by the General Council of the state body for misconduct and senior Vice President Ramesh Kumar was made acting President.

"Mr Singh had not presented accounts before the members for long and was acting arbitrarily. The state body removed him. Soon the body will choose its new President," the source added.



NATIONAL CAMP

The WFI will resume national camp from March 27, after after almost 16 months with Sonepat and Gandhinagar in Gujarat to be the likely venues for men and women respectively.

The WFI-organised national camps are on hold since January 2023 when the country's three elite wrestlers accused then WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, a controversy that pegged back Indian wrestling.

The ad-hoc panel, which was entrusted with managing the day-to-day affairs due to the suspension of the WFI, had started the training camp for men (Rohtak) and women (Patiala) after conducting its own Nationals in Jaipur.

"The SAI centres in Sonepat will, as usual, be the venue for the men's camp it will be proposed that women's camp be held in either Gandhinagar (Gujarat) or Patiala (Punjab). Bhopal (MP) is another option before SAI but most likely it will be held in Gandhinagar," said a WFI source.



ATHLETES COMMISSION ELECTIONS

After setting up a Prevention Of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committee to look into such allegations, the WFI has asked all state bodies to nominate two wrestlers for the Athletes Commission elections.

Monika Khera of NGO Udaan will head the committee.

The elections will be held during the Federation Cup in Chhattisgarh on April 24-25.

There are 25 states and we will have en electoral college of 50. There are seven posts, and two must be women members on the Commission.

The WFI had made Yogeshwar Dutt the chairman of the Commission recently but now that elections are being conducted for the first time, it will rule out the candidature of the London Olympics bronze winner.

According to UWW rules, either an active wrestlers or someone who last played competitive bout at least once in last four years can contest the Athletes Commission elections.

"This literally rules out Yogeshwar. Let's see what the nominations are from different states," said the source.