Rediff.com  » Cricket » India out? Champions Trophy in Pakistan faces hurdle

India out? Champions Trophy in Pakistan faces hurdle

Source: PTI
July 20, 2024 21:50 IST
'Chances of India travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy are slim'

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Khalid Mahmood believes India will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy early next year.

"They are very very slim chances they will agree to play in Pakistan," Mahmood, who is a retired senior bureaucrat, said.

He, however, said that if India doesn't visit Pakistan, it would be a non-profitable deal for PCB and the ICC.

"India is the richest cricket board and carries a lot of clout. If they don't send their team to Pakistan I foresee even countries like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh following their path," Mahmood said.

 

"This would basically reduce the Champions Trophy into a venture where revenues will take a hit, expenses will grow and profits would fall," Mahmood, who twice went to India in 1989 and 1999 as Pakistan's junior and senior team manager, said.

Mahmood said that PCB should just follow their policy of not mixing sports and politics.

"Look the thing is at this level you can only lobby and try to convince other boards to be on your side. India has too much clout in the ICC it would do no good for Pakistan to adopt a tit for tat strategy."

"Thing is when the BCCI says it can't send its team and will play its matches outside Pakistan, it does reduce the purpose for Pakistan of hosting an ICC event," he added.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 next year.

 

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

