World Boxing: Minakshi assures 4th medal for India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: September 12, 2025 18:55 IST

Minakshi Hooda

IMAGE: Minakshi Hooda celebrates with her coaching staff after winning her quarter-final bout against England's Alice Pumphrey at the England's Alice Pumphrey. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Minakshi Hooda assured India of its fourth medal at the World Boxing Championships after outclassing England's Alice Pumphrey to enter the women's 48kg semi-finals, in Liverpool on Friday.

The lanky Minakshi won by unanimous decision 5:0 against U-19 World champion Pumphrey in the quarter-final bout.

Preferring to box on the backfoot and making optimum use of her long reach, the 24-year-old

from Rohtak landed straight shots at will while keeping the local favourite at bay.

 

With the win, Minakshi is assured of at least a bronze medal. 

She joins Nupur (80kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Pooja Rani (80kg) in the semi-finals of the World Championships.

In the men's 50kg category, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam needed to beat former world champion and two-time Asian champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals. The 21-year-old Indian, playing in his first world championships, took the fight to his much-experienced opponent but could not avoid a 0.4 loss.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
