World Boxing: Minakshi assures 4th medal for India

Minakshi Hooda assured India of its fourth medal at the World Boxing Championships after outclassing England's Alice Pumphrey to enter the women's 48kg semi-finals, in Liverpool on Friday.
The lanky Minakshi won by unanimous decision 5:0 against U-19 World champion Pumphrey in the quarter-final bout.
Preferring to box on the backfoot and making optimum use of her long reach, the 24-year-old
With the win, Minakshi is assured of at least a bronze medal.
She joins Nupur (80kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Pooja Rani (80kg) in the semi-finals of the World Championships.
In the men's 50kg category, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam needed to beat former world champion and two-time Asian champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals. The 21-year-old Indian, playing in his first world championships, took the fight to his much-experienced opponent but could not avoid a 0.4 loss.