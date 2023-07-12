Wimbledon PIX: Jabeur ends Elena's title defence; Sabalenka ousts Keys

Images of the Women's singles quarterfinals from Day 10 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Ons Jabeur celebrates her win her holder Elena Rybakina. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Tunisian Ons Jabeur gained revenge for her defeat in last year's final when she surged back from a set down to beat third-seeded defending champion Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday.

A year ago Jabeur looked on course to become the first Arabic female champion before fading to lose in three sets but the dream is still on in 2023 after the sixth seed mounted a spirited comeback having looked distraught after the first set tiebreak went against her.

Jabeur upped her game after that, going for the big shots and gradually becoming the dominant force with a surge of five games in a row that secured the second set and gave her an advantage in the third which she pressed him with real authority.

IMAGE: Defending champion Elena Rybakina reacts during her quarterfinal match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

She will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semis after the Belarusian beat American Madison Keys in straight sets earlier.

Sabalenka to meet Jabeur in semis

World number two Sabalenka roared into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over American Madison Keys on Wednesday.

The Belarusian, who has a tiger tattoo on her left arm, powered to victory on Court One and will face Jabeur.

Second seed Sabalenka, 25, broke in the first game of the match, converting a fourth break point with a sweet backhand that sailed just over the net and out of the reach of Keys.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her quarterfinal match. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

She broke the American 28-year-old again, giving her no time to think and launching every ferocious shot with a matching howl.

Sabalenka served out the set after 38 minutes, looking the favourite to reach her second semi-final at the All England Club having done so on her last appearance in 2021.

However, Keys, chasing her first Wimbledon semi-final, came out in the second set with more grit and determination. After holding serve at 3-2 with a backhand winner, the American pumped her fist and shouted "come on" as she looked to level things up.

The 25th seed had three break points in the next game and took the third when Sabalenka sent a forehand wide.

IMAGE: Madison Keys in action against Sabalenka. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

But the Belarusian broke straight back, winning five points in a row from 40-0 down to snatch the momentum from Keys and she fired down an ace to level at 4-4 before breaking again and serving out the match.

"I can't wait to play my second semi-final at Wimbledon and hopefully I can do better than last time. It was a really tough match, really great player and super happy I was able to win the second set, (and the) game," Sabalenka said on court.

"Thank you so much for the atmosphere, even though you support her more!," she added with a smile, which drew applause from the crowd.