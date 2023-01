IMAGE: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran runs the Tata Mumbai Marathon half marathon race, January 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI

Mumbai had an early Sunday morning party to remember as the Tata Mumbai Marathon returned to the city.

IMAGE: Runners on the Rajiv Gandhi Bandra-Worli Sea Link during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 on Sunday. Photograph: PTI

Asia's most prestigious marathon was held after three years and Mumbaikars made most of a rare opportunity to run around iconic city landmarks like the Queen's Necklace at Marine Drive and the Rajiv Gandhi Bandra-Worli Sea Link on a chilly Sunday morning.