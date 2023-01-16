Mumbai Spirit Shines On Marathon Morning

The Mumbai Spirit came to the fore on a nippy Sunday morning as over 55,000 runners participated in the 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Mumbaikars thronged the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, which was held after a gap of three years, while countless people lined up on the streets around the city to cheer the runners.

The event was not held in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Asia's most prestigious race made a smashing comeback with several records broken.

Ethiopia's Hayle Lemi and Anchalem Haymanot won the men's and women's event respectively with new course record timings.

Among the Indian elite runners, Olympian T Gopi, the first Indian male to win the Asian Marathon Championship in 2017, clocked 2:16:41 seconds to finish top among the domestic runners and 10th overall.

Chavi Yadav pulled off a spectacular victory in the women's section on her marathon debut in the Mumbai Marathon.

Glimpses of a memorable Sunday morning at the Mumbai Marathon captured by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com.

All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: What an 'INSPIRATION'.

IMAGE: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flag off the Dream Run of the Mumbai Marathon.

IMAGE: Yohan Blake and Javed Jaffery show off their moves.

IMAGE: Bollywood icon Gulzar with special kids.

IMAGE: An important social message on cleanliness by one of the runners.

IMAGE: 'Don't use your cell phone while driving,' says this young man as he enjoys his time at the marathon.

IMAGE: Some walked, some ran, but they made sure to have fun.